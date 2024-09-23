Will Kiran Rao And Aamir Khan Collaborate For Another Project? Details Here

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. The film is co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan. Despite ending their marriage in 2021, the two continue to collaborate and appear together in public. At a recent IANS event, when asked about future collaborations with Aamir, Kiran confirmed that they would “definitely” work together again, as reported by the Times of India.

Kiran Rao mentioned that she enjoyed working with Aamir Khan, although she was not sure in what capacity they might collaborate again. When asked about Aamir's potential role as an actor or producer in their upcoming project, she emphasised her focus on the story and allowing it to develop naturally.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. In 2011, they welcomed their son, Azad, whom they continue to co-parent. Before Kiran, Aamir Khan was married to producer Reena Dutta. The duo share two children, Ira and Junaid.

Laapataa Ladies has been collectively produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Pictures.

Aamir Khan Production also shared a note in their Instagram Stories to thank the Film Federation of India. It read, “A Heartfelt thanks to the Film Federation of India selection committee for choosing our film Laapataa Ladies to represent India at the Oscars! We are immensely grateful to our audiences, the media, and the film fraternity for their overwhelming love and support for Laapataa Ladies. Thank you to Jio Studios and Netflix for their strong support. Love, Team AKP.”

Released in March this year, Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel as Phool Kumari, Pratibha Ranta as Jaya and Sparsh Shrivastav as Deepak Kumar. Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Satendra Soni also play important roles in the movie. The film tells the story of two young brides and explores theme of women empowerment. Laapataa Ladies is available for streaming on Netflix.