After Chilling In Their Toy Cabinet, Yash And Roohi Sit For Karan Johar's Screen Test

Yash, from the video shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights Yash and Roohi can be seen showing expressions of love and happiness

"Lockdown with the Johars," wrote KJo

"Toodles," he added

Karan Johar's Instagram is a medley of his fun activities with his lockdown shenanigans - his kids Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. Karan Johar, on Friday, treated his Instafam to another snippet of his lockdown activities with Yash and Roohi and it is overloaded with cuteness. In the video, KJo can be seen taking a screen test of Yash and Roohi. In the first part of the video, Yash can be seen sitting on a chair, while KJo, who is in charge of the camera, can be heard asking Yash to show expressions of anger, love, happiness and sadness. In the later part of the video, KJo can be heard asking Roohi to show her expressions, which she promptly did. Adding to his series "lockdown with the Johars," KJo shared the video and wrote, "We had a screen test done today." The 48-year-old filmmaker also added the hashtag "toodles" to his post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, KJo's video was flooded with comments from his friends and members of Yash and Roohi's fan club. Reacting to the video, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Cutest," while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoticon. Maheep Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor also reacted to the video with several heart emoticons.

On Thursday, KJo shared a hilarious video of Yash and Roohi who were seen climbing into their toy cabinet and fitting in perfectly. "Literally Locked in," KJo captioned the video. Take a look:

KJo keeps sharing hilarious snippets of his quality time with Yash, Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar. Often, Yash and Roohi invade KJo's closet and share their honest opinions about their "dada" KJo's fashion choices. Take a look:

Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. He will resume the last leg of the shoot of his period drama Takht after the lockdown gets over. His upcoming production ventures include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.