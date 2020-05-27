Karan Johar Thinks Rani Mukerji Is A 'Magician.' Here's Why

Karan Johar with Rani Mukerji. (courtesy Youtube)

Highlights KJo shared a picture of the cake that Rani baked for him

"Such hidden skills," wrote KJo

"Was yummy," he added

Karan Johar, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, was pampered by his friends with gifts and cakes. On Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a picture on his Instagram story and gave us a glimpse of the cake that Rani Mukerji baked for her. Seems like, unable to celebrate KJo's birthday for this year due to the lockdown, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress baked the cake for KJo and his kids and sent it to the Johar's. Sharing a picture of the drool-worthy cake, Karan Johar wrote a thank you note for Rani. Karan wrote, "Thank you Rani for making this special cake for the babies and me! You are a magician to do this! Such hidden skills. Was yummy." Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Karan Johar.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar share a great rapport with each other. Karan Johar was the only Bollywood celebrity to be present at the wedding ceremony of Rani Mukerji in Italy - the actress got married to Aditya Chopra in 2014. Last year, KJo and Rani Mukerji partied together on Diwali. KJo shared a picture on Instagram featuring Rani and Gauri Khan and aptly captioned it, "Friends like family." Rani has worked with Karan Johar in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She also starred in Karan Johar's segment in the anthology film Bombay Talkies.

Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. He will resume the last leg of the shoot of his period drama Takht after the lockdown gets over. His upcoming production ventures include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Mardaani 2 where she shared screen space with Vishal Jethwa, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Tejasvi Singh. She has Varun V Sharma's crime-comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 to look forward to.