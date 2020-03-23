After Backlash, Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Controversial "Amavasya" Tweet

Twitter took the star to task, pointing out that he should know better than to perpetuate this sort of unscientific thinking

After Backlash, Amitabh Bachchan Deletes Controversial 'Amavasya' Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan shared the posts on Sunday evening
  • He deleted the tweet and Instagram post on Monday
  • Many Twitter users ridiculed the 77-year-old actor
New Delhi:

After being savaged on social media, actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday deleted a tweet and Instagram post on the alleged bacteria-destroying powers of noise. The posts shared by the 77-year-old actor on his social media handles - Big B is among the most followed Indian celebrities online - repeated a snippet of superstition that has been doing the rounds ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to clap and bang plates on Sunday evening. PM Modi's stated intent was to show appreciation for health workers, essential service providers and others who are putting themselves out there so that the rest of us may home quarantine; a WhatsApp forward, however, has been circulating the theory that rising decibel levels kill bacteria at the time of the new moon or "Amavasya."

Amitabh Bachchan, who has made it clear in the past that he alone handles his social media accounts, shared an image of himself with the text: "An opinion given: 5pm, 22nd March, "Amavasya," darkest day of month; virus, bacteria, evil force at max potential and power! Clapping, shankh vibrations reduce/destroy virus potency. Moon passing to new 'nakshatra' Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation." On Instagram, Big B added a disclaimer in the vein of "forwarded as received."

nrv9pi2o

Screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's deleted tweet.

Outraged, Twitter took the star to task, pointing out that his was a commanding voice and that he should know better than to perpetuate this sort of unscientific thinking. "Indian lives are at stake here and you need to be more responsible," tweeted satirist Varun Grover. His rebuke was echoed by many others, many of whom ridiculed the 77-year-old actor:

Several also reported Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. Hours later, the actor deleted his posts. BJP leader Shaina NC also deleted a tweet about the virus-killing properties of sound. Alt-News founder Pratik Sinha urged that others circulating similar pieces of misinformation be held to account:

This lapse of judgement notwithstanding, Amitabh Bachchan, elder statesman of the film industry, has been leading the film industry's participation in spreading awareness about the pandemic. The Coronavirus originated at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, and has claimed thousands of lives globally. India is locking itself down in order to break the chain of transmission.

Comments
Amitabh Bachchancoronavirus

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com