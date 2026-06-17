After <i>Alpha</i> Teaser, Alia Bhatt Has An Epic Response To Trolls Asking, "Where Is Sharvari?"

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are gearing up to entertain audiences with their upcoming action thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 3.

Shortly after the teaser was released on June 10, the makers found themselves facing criticism online, with many users pointing out that Sharvari did not appear in a single shot of the teaser.

Responding to the chatter, Alia Bhatt has now shared a series of pictures with her co-star Sharvari on Instagram. In the photos, the two actresses are seen twinning in white T-shirts featuring the Alpha logo. They strike playful poses and pull goofy expressions for the camera.

However, it was Alia's caption that truly grabbed attention. Taking a cheeky dig at the online debate, she wrote, “Where is Sharvari?” – echoing the very question many social media users had been asking since the teaser dropped.

Sharvari was quick to join in on the fun and replied, “Preeessseeeenttt miss!!!” in the comments section. The post also drew reactions from several celebrities. Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, joked, “3rd slide making me only 2% jealous.” Actress Dia Mirza dropped a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji, while actress Kanika Mann commented, “Liking this double Alpha energy.”

The teaser of Alpha opens with Bobby Deol treating his daughter Sita (Alia Bhatt) to a special dinner on her 18th birthday. Delighted by the gesture, Sita is seen enjoying the moment before her father presents her with a gift containing a mysterious secret code.

The celebration soon takes a serious turn when Baba (Bobby Deol) reveals, “You are going on your first mission on your 18th birthday. What could be more special than this?”

The teaser introduces Alpha, a covert programme designed to train India's fastest, sharpest and strongest next-generation soldiers. Having prepared Sita for this mission since childhood, Baba pushes her to live up to the Alpha legacy.

While many questioned Sharvari's absence from the teaser, others highlighted similarities in some scenes and dialogues to films like La Femme Nikita and American Sniper.

​​Alpha will be the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Sharvari's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently running in theatres. The Imtiaz Ali directorial also features Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.