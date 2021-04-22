After A 'Long Break' From Social Media, Monali Thakur Reveals How She Recharged Herself

Monali Thakur shared this photo (courtesy monalithakur03)

Monali Thakur is a powerhouse of talent. When we are not crooning to her songs, we are busy stalking her on social media. But fans have missed the actress-singer for some time, due to her social media hiatus. Now, Monali is back on Instagram with the cutest video ever. The clip shows her riding a horse and spending some quality time with the animals. Explaining to her viewers that she had learnt a lot from the animals, she wrote, "Hello all! Yess! I took a loooong social media break.. but I always need it in order to refresh my soul and brain and skills and etc! Hope y'all are doing okay in these crazy times. In the meanwhile sharing this with you.. this is my food for my soul and this is how I learn "humanity", from these animals."

Monali also shared Instagram Stories of her interacting with a white mare. Sharing a clip of her kissing the horse, she wrote, "She is pure love! The white beauty #mare," followed by some heart emojis.

Fans welcomed Monali with a lot of love on her new post. While several followers dropped heart emoticons, one user commented, "So cute."

The 35-year-old's love for horses is quite evident from her Instagram feed. On the occasion of Holi, she shared a video of a young girl riding a horse. The playful horse is seen dipping the girl gently in a puddle of dirty water. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Holi everyone.. Hope u have a happy and fun one!!"

In another video, she shared her experience of riding with a seated canter for the first time. Monali wrote, "First time seated canter!! Am in Love."

Take a look at some of the other videos of the singer with her favourite animals.

Monali is the voice behind popular songs such as 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and 'Sawaar Loon' from 'Lootera'. She also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for 'Sawaar Loon'. The singer, who participated in the reality show Indian Idol, made her acting debut in Bollywood with Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Lakshmi'.