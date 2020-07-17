After A Cricketer Gave Him An Autograph, 8-Year-Old Madhavan Resolved To...

Madhavan shared this photo (courtesy actormaddy)

Have you ever received an autograph from R Madhavan? He must have looked into your eyes and smiled at you. The 50-year-old actor, in an Instagram entry on Friday, posted a throwback video of him sharing a childhood memory at a conclave. The video shows Madhavan talking about the resolution he made as an eight-year-old after his experience of getting an autograph from a national level cricketer left him "deeply hurt". Remembering the incident from his childhood, Madhavan said: "The idea of getting an autograph, like the rest of my friends, was very exciting to me. I remember walking up to him, and he was sitting there having a conversation (I'm sure) he must have signed some 50 autographs by then."

Continuing his story, Madhavan added: "He signed it and gave it back to without even looking at me. I'm not gonna justify whether he was right or wrong but it hurt me deeply, very deeply. And that day I remember saying: 'If I ever sign an autograph in my life, I will make sure I look at his/her eyes when I sign an autograph."

Actor R Madhavan, who has a huge fan following, captioned his video with these words: "And the universe conspires."

Madhavan recently trended for revealing his board exam scores in a tweet, with which he encouraged those who got their board exam results recently. "I got 58% on my board exams. The game has not even started yet my dear friends," he tweeted.

To all those who just got their board results- congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

On the work front, R Madhavan is best known for starring in films such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, 3 Idiots and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, among others. He has films such as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Nishabdham and Maara in the line-up.