<i>Adolescence</i> Actor Stephen Graham Left His Golden Globe Trophy On A Flight. How He Found It

Stephen Graham is on cloud nine after his big Golden Globe win for Adolescence; however, the actor also had to face a stressful moment as he "lost" his statuette shortly after the ceremony.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Graham, while speaking about the incident during an interview with a U.K. radio show, shared how everything happened very quickly.

"I had to go straight from L.A. the day after to Madrid because I had to be on set the next day. It was weird, I had like three minutes to catch the plane," Graham said. "It's a next-level kind of thing. As I came off, a woman stood there with my name, and she took me down the stairs, threw me in a car, and drove me across the airport on the runway."

As he was being rushed onto the plane, Graham started to worry about his luggage and felt certain that his suitcase would not make it onto the flight in time. He shared how he tried to explain this to the airport staff.

"I went, 'Excuse me, love? There's no way you're getting my suitcase on this plane if I'm in a car now,' and she's like, 'Oh no, don't worry, we'll take care of it,'" Graham added of his travel day. "And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, you don't understand,' and she went, 'I promise you, I promise you.' Anyway, it didn't land."

Later, Graham found out that his suitcase had been left behind in Atlanta. The case contained his "socks, pants, suit, shoes, and his Golden Globe." He also made it clear that he did not lose the award himself.

However, though Graham was separated from the trophy, he shared that he eventually got his Globe. "But thankfully, thankfully, it turned up the day after. Two days after."

Stephen Graham won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Adolescence. He had also won an Emmy last year in the same category for the show.

Adolescence follows the story of Eddie Miller, played by Graham, a father whose life changes after his 13-year-old son (Owen Cooper) commits a serious crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)