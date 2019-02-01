Aditya Roy Kapur's Work-Out Pic Comes With One Helluva Caption

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: adityaroykapuryaitsme)

Aditya Roy Kapur might be just two-days-old on Instagram but the actor seems to be making the best use of the social media platform. After sharing an epic throwback picture on Thursday, the Kalank actor treated his fans to another post. On Friday, Aditya shared his third post on Instagram, which happens to be a picture from his work-out session. The actor shared the post with his 66.5 crore followers on Instagram, of which over 1 lakh fans have liked it. In the photograph, the 33-year-old actor can be seen doing a lower back extension in his gym. Aditya accompanied the post with one helluva caption and wrote: "It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a lower back extension. Fighting crime on the gym floor."

Without much ado, check out Aditya Roy Kapoor's post here:

Aditya made his Instagram debut on Wednesday. The actor shared a picture of himself along with his two friends, one of whom happens to be Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett M Rose. Aditya's debut post went insanely viral and it garnered over 4 lakh likes on Instagram. "Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #HelloInstagram," read the caption on Aditya's post.

Take a look at Aditya's post here:

On Thursday, Aditya struck gold in his photo archive and shared a throwback picture of himself, in which he could be seen sporting curly hair. Aditya captioned the post: "Getting with the program." He added the hashtags, "#throwbackthursday," "#everyphotoisathrowback" and "#yaitsmyrealhairbro."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film London Dreams. He has also featured in films such as Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu among others. Aditya's upcoming films include Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Sadak 2.