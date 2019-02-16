Seen This Pic Of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra And Anurag Basu Yet?

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this image. (Image courtesy: adityaroykapur)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra, who are all set to co-star in Anurag Basu's untitled film, shared identical posts from the sets of the film on their respective Instagram profiles on Saturday evening. None of the actors revealed any details about the project on their post. However, Aditya captioned his post: "A new journey begins," cryptically hinting at the film. BTW, did we tell you that the picture not only features Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur but also filmmaker Anurag Basu, who is best-known for directing films such as Barfi!, Life in a... Metro and Gangster among others. In the picture, Sanya can be seen dressed in a white kurta and a pair of blue denims, while Aditya can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and beige three-fourths.

Without much ado, check out Aditya Roy Kapur's post here:

According to a recent report by news agency IANS, besides Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur, the Anurag Basu-directed film will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will reportedly be a dark comedy, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Speaking of the film's star cast, Anurag Basu, in an interview with news agency IANS earlier this year, said, "I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always. It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology."

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the 2017 film Ok Jaanu. Aditya's upcoming projects include include Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Sadak 2.

Aditya made his Bollywood debut with the 2009 film London Dreams. He has also featured in films such as Action Replayy, Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Fitoor among others.

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal. She has been a part of films such as Badhaai Ho and Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. Sanya will next be seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.