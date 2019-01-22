Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh In Anurag Basu's Untitled Next

Rajkummar Rao shred glimpses from the film on Twitter (Image courtesy RajkummarRao)

Highlights "Happy to have found talented new generation cast," said Anurag Basu "I will trust my old friend Pritam for music," he added The film will hit the screens on September 6

After Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos debacle, the filmmaker is currently working on an untitled multi-starrer anthology which will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi, news agency IANS reported. A dark action comedy, Anurag Basu's next film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. "I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always. It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It's our first collaboration but doesn't seems like one," IANS quoted the 44-year-old filmmaker as saying.

Speaking about the forthcoming film and his association with the Barfi! director, Bhushan Kumar said: "We have tried to bring on board a terrific cast who perfectly fit the roles that are written. The way the script and shooting is in process, Anurag and I are already planning on doing another project. I am keen on doing more films with Anurag and his team."

According to reports, the film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bhopal. Rajkummar Rao, who was in Bhopal recently for the shooting of the film with Fatima Sana Shaikh, had shared glimpses from the sets on Twitter. "Bahut jald samne ayega aap logo ke, tab tak ke liye ek jhalak. Anurag Basu sir's next with Fatima Sana Shaikh," Rajkummar had captioned the pic. However, Rajkummar has carefully avoided revealing their looks from the film by sharing a picture with their back against the camera.

Anurag Basu's film is set to clash with Raj Mehta's Good News starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Both the films are slated to release on September 6 this year.

(With inputs from IANS)