Aditi Rao Hydari's Reaction To Siddharth Being Name-Checked On The Mushaira Roast

Aditi Rao Hydari in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi reunited for a Mushaira Roast with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Netflix India shared a video of the session on YouTube. The teams in question were "Sonakshi Ki Saheliyan" and "Manisha Ki Mallikain." Aditi Rao Hydari was a part of Manisha Koirala's team. Greeting the actress, who stars as Bibbojaan in the series, Munawar said, "Hi Aditi. She is quite a moralistic and principled personality. Right? Do you agree?" Everyone in the room agreed with Munawar. He added, "Mai bhi yahi kehna chahta hoon, ye apne Siddharthon se dur nahi rehtin (Even I am trying to say the same thing, she can't stay away from her principles)." Aditi Rao Hydari started blushing and she did the grace face pose (IYKYK) and said, "Bilkul nahi, kabhi nahi (Absolutely not, never)."

Munawar's comment was a cryptic hint at Aditi's fiance and actor Siddharth. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds in 2022 after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They announced their engagement in March this year.

Check out the full roast here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement in an Instagram post in March. Aditi captioned it, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Siddharth wrote, "She said yes."

Aditi Rao Hydari has featured in films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few. The actress had multiple releases last year. She starred in the smash hit series Jubilee last year. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. She was also a part of Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.

Siddharth has featured in film across languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.