Sonakshi Sinha's LOL Mushaira Roast Of Munawar Faruqui And Sharmin Segal. Mic Drop

The cast of Heeramandi joined Munawar Faruqui for a Mushaira Roast session. Netflix India shared a video from the roast and it was all things fun. Richa Chadha was the only star MIA from the roast. While all the stars performed well, Sonakshi Sinha stole the show and how. There were two teams - "Sonakshi Ki Saheliyan and Manisha Ki Mallikaein." The host for the event was Munawar Faruqui, who joked about Sonakshi Sinha's nail brand. She returned the favour by joking about his recent Bigg Boss 17 controversy (more on that later). When Munawar was flirting with Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh at the same time, Sonakshi said, "Why do you always get stuck between two girls?" His reply was this, "Let's not go there please, the editor is my friend."

A little background here: When Munawar participated in Bigg Boss 17 (which he also won), Ayesha Khan, who shared a brief "situationship" with the comedian, demanded an apology from Munawar for his past behaviour. Things escalated when the actress spilled the beans about her relationship with Munawar and his relationship with ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. In addition to cheating on her, Ayesha also accused Munawar of sending proposals to multiple women outside the house.

Coming back to the Mushaira Roast, Sonakshi Sinha also joked about her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal in Hindi, which roughly translates to this, "Sharmin wanted to wrap the shoots early every day. She went early to bed because the next day she had to go to school. The number of Gen Z words that Sharmin memorises in a day, I wish someday she would also learn her dialogues the same way before coming to sets."

The caption on the post shared by Netflix India read, "Munawar ke khoye hue rizz ki yaad mein ek gulab lijiye (in the memory of Munawar's lost rizz, here's a rose). Watch Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, now streaming only on Netflix! #HeeramandiOnNetflix."

