Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday Wish For Husband Siddharth Is Love, Actually

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wished Happy birthday to her 'manicorn', husband Siddharth, as he turned a year older on Friday.

Treating the netizens with some unseen candid photos of the birthday boy on her official Instagram handle, the 'Heeramandi' actress wished Siddharth using the following words, "Happy birthday to the boy who holds the sun in his hands and makes it shine on me! (sic)"

Aditi added, "More power to you your dreams and to us my manicorn @worldofsiddharth", followed by red heart and evil eye emojis.

Coming to their love saga, Aditi and Siddharth first met during the shoot of their 2021 Telugu film "Maha Samudram". If the reports are to be believed, their on-screen chemistry ended up translating into real life, and the two formed a close bond.

After fueling the dating rumors with their public appearances for some time, Aditi and Siddharth finally tied the knot on September 16, 2024, in a traditional South Indian wedding in a historic 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.

The lovebirds never shy away from admiring one another on social media.

In October last year, Siddharth compiled a beautiful poem for his ladylove on her birthday.

Posting a set of rare pictures of Aditi, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote on his IG, "My love was born today (red heart emoji). In every second of every day. I feel you in my being. Wherever I go you go with me. My best friend, my greatest strength. I am because you make me want to be. Thank you for being born. Thank you for this life. Thank you for the strength, my Queen, Thank you my gifted, blessed, beautiful wife." He concluded the post by proclaiming his love for his beautiful better half. "Happy Birthday Adu. I love you (red heart emoji)," added Siddharth.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)