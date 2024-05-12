Aditi Rao Hydari Says She Almost 'Lost Balance' While Filming A Heeramandi Song

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: vegbiriyanii)

The stars of Heeramandi - Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh were the latest guests at Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Featuring on the show as guests, the actresses' treated their viewers to some behind-the-scenes anecdotes and also shared their experience while filming the show. When the show's host Kapil Sharma questioned them about wearing heavy lehengas, the actors said that the costumes were even heavier than their actual weight.

Recalling a hilarious incident while performing the mujra, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “When I was doing the mujra scene, there was a fountain filled with water. When I twirled while dancing, I nearly lost my balance. So Sanjay air said, ‘Choti hai isko peeche karo. She will fall.” When asked about the weight of her lehenga, Aditi said, “I think it weighed more than me.”

Talking about the costumes, Manisha Koirala said, “Definitely it was very heavy but we enjoyed it. Everything is picked by Sanjay and approved by him and then we carried it all. Some days, the hair pieces were quite heavy too.”

Earlier, the star cast reunited for a Mushaira Roast with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Netflix India shared a video of the session on YouTube. The teams in question were "Sonakshi Ki Saheliyan" and "Manisha Ki Mallikain." Aditi Rao Hydari was a part of Manisha Koirala's team. Greeting the actress, who stars as Bibbojaan in the series, Munawar said, "Hi Aditi. She is quite a moralistic and principled personality. Right? Do you agree?" Everyone in the room agreed with Munawar. He added, "Mai bhi yahi kehna chahta hoon, ye apne Siddharthon se dur nahi rehtin (Even I am trying to say the same thing, she can't stay away from her principles)." Aditi Rao Hydari started blushing and she did the grace face pose (IYKYK) and said, "Bilkul nahi, kabhi nahi (Absolutely not, never)."

Heeramandi: The Diamong Bazaar also stars Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah and Adhyayan Suman among others. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show is currently streaming on Netflix.