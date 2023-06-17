Adipurush Stars Saif Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon Attend Film's Screening. See Pics

Saif Ali Khan (L), Kriti Sanon with family (R).

Om Raut's Adipurush released in theatres on Friday and the film's stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon watched the movie with their respective families. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist Lankesh in the film, watched the film with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who stars as Janaki in the film, was pictured at the film theatre with her sister Nupur and her parents. Saif Ali Khan greeted the paparazzi with a smile at the screening. Kriti Sanon posed with her family at the screening.

See pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his family here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan was dressed in an outfit from the shelves of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X.

Kriti Sanon was accompanied by her family too.

Adipurush opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Adipurush is part Planet of the Apes, part King Kong, and part all the Hollywood superhero movies that the director and his ilk have been weaned on. It presents Lord Rama (Prabhas) as a comic book hero with a bow and a quiver that never runs out of arrows, Sita (Kriti Sanon) as a whimpering damsel in distress, Ravana as a cross between Thanos and Voldemort, and Bajrang/Hanuman (Devdatta Nage) as a mighty acrobat barely aware of his incredible powers until somebody reminds him that he can leap across a sea."