Adarsh Gourav's 'Gruelling But Life Changing' Body Transformation (His Words)

The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav documented his body transformation journey in the form of an Instagram reel. The actor stated that the video compiles his 9-month-long journey. He also added pictures to showcase from where he started and how far he has come. He wrote in his post: "Transformation - My last 9 months have been gruelling but life changing." He added a couple of emojis of pizza, fries and other fast food and wrote: "And showing up to train 6 days a week." Thanking his trainer Aslam Shah, Adarsh added, "Helped me crack my first muscle up, my first pull over and pushed me everyday to my absolute limits. I had an incredible 8 months with him."

Thanking his new fitness instructor, Adarsh Gourav added, "The last 1 month, I've been training with Robin Behl and Karan Sawhney and I can swear by their discipline and commitment.Supremely excited for everything we plan on achieving. Long way to go but also wanted to make and edit my first reel."

In the comments section of Adarsh Gourav's post, Vijay Varma wrote: "Ladka flex kar raha hai. Aa raha hoon saath dene jaldi." Shibani Dandekar's comment read: "This is amazing. Your life has forever changed! Enjoy the ride! You look incredible." Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji.

The White Tiger starred Adarsh Gourav as the protagonist, for which he received a BAFTA nomination as did the film. Rajkummar Rao featured as Priyanka Chopra's husband. The film showcased the rags to riches story of Balram Halwai (played by Adarsh Gourav), centered around a murder, love and deceit. The film was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger.

The actor will next be seen in a series titled Extrapolations, which will also star legend Meryl Streep and other A-listers like Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire, David Schwimmer, Marion Cotillard, Gemma Chan, among others.