ICYDK: Ali Fazal Auditioned For A Role In The White Tiger

Ali Fazal shared this image. (courtesy alifazal9)

Highlights "It was a beautiful experience," said Ali Fazal

"No one knows this," he said

"I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor," Adarsh Gourav added

Did you know that Ali Fazal had auditioned for a role in The White Tiger? The actor had auditioned for Rajkummar Rao's role in the film. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Ali Fazal revealed that he had auditioned for the film and said, "I even auditioned with you Adarsh, for The White Tiger. This is a revelation. No one knows this but I was there in the room for The White Tiger as well. It was a beautiful experience. I don't remember which scene." Adarsh Gourav helped Ali Fazal recall what the scene was and added, "I remember the scene. It was the drunk scene where you come in and I say 'this room is like the Taj Mahal' and you say 'shut up, Balram'." He added, "I'm not kidding bro, I've never ever experienced... That scene we did, we did only once or twice but I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor. You were amazing."

The White Tigerstarred Adarsh Gourav as the protagonist, for which he received a BAFTA nomination. The film received a nomination as well. Rajkummar Rao featured as Priyanka Chopra's husband. The film showcased the rags to riches story of Balram Halwai (played by Adarsh Gourav), centered around a murder, love and deceit.

The White Tiger was directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who is best known for helming films like 99 Homes and Man Push Car. Priyanka Chopra was the executive producer of the film. The film was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger.