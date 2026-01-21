Actress Tara Sharma Joins The 2016 Trend, Shares Picture With Coldplay's Chris Martin

Everyone on social media has joined the 2016 trend, posting throwback pictures and videos from 10 years ago. The latest to hop on the bandwagon is actress Tara Sharma. On Wednesday, January 21, she dropped a carousel of pictures from her 2016 diaries on Instagram.

The photo that stole the spotlight features Tara sharing the frame with Chris Martin, the legendary frontman of British rock band Coldplay. Tara's husband, producer Roopak Saluja, also appears in the snap. The trio posed smilingly for the camera, with Chris smeared in vibrant Holi colours.

For the unversed, Roopak's production company, Bang Bang Mediacorp, produced Coldplay's hit song Hymn For The Weekend. The music video, shot across iconic locations in India, beautifully captured the vibrancy of the Holi festival.

The rest of Tara's album comprised travel escapades with Roopak and their sons, Zen and Kai, a glimpse from her chat show featuring John Abraham as a guest, ice-skating sessions, marathon journeys, and workout moments.

Listing her decade-old memories numerically in the caption, Tara wrote, “Took a while to find the right 2016 pix and vids. I also looked up the trend to understand it. Honestly, our photos and videos now in 2026 are quite similar. I guess that is the trend, 2026 is the new 2016, or 2016 is like 2026 or whatever."

She further added, “1. Roopak Saluja, Chris Martin and moi Yep R's Bang Bang Mediacorp produced Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend video and we got to meet the fan band. 2. The sea, 3. Family on our summer work come vacay, 4. Marathon, 5. on a hoarding for the marathon, 6. Lights, 7-8. Ice skating winter wonderland, 9. R grew a beard, 10. John Abraham on The Tara Sharma Show season 4, my first guest.”

The remaining points read: “11. Veg from the farm, 12. Running with our kids and Tia at the race course, yep, they were doing a full round, 2.2 km at age 4 and 6. No pressure, just fun, 13. Word, 14. Mahbe, 15. Same as 16 yoga and it's actually a new year video, 17. Trailer of our season 4, thank you all, 18. Fam jam at the pool, 19. Sports day, 20. Teach for India.”

Tara Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Om Jai Jagadish in 2002. She was last seen as Mary Andrews in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

