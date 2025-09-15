Watch: Coldplay Fans Boo Chris Martin For Asking Crowd To "Send Love" To Charlie Kirk's Family

Coldplay's recent Wembley Stadium concert turned contentious after frontman Chris Martin dedicated a moment to the family of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The unusual shoutout drew audible "boos" from sections of the audience and sparked backlash online.

During the band's Music of the Spheres tour stop in London, Martin paused before launching into their 2005 anthem Fix You. Asking fans to lift their hands in solidarity, he urged them to "send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world."

He added, "You can send it to Charlie Kirk's family. You can send it to anybody's family, you can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway."

Coldplay's Chris Martin sends love to Charlie Kirk's family and others in need, urging fans to share kindness wherever it's needed.pic.twitter.com/l5RxjJO1zR — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) September 13, 2025

Charlie Kirk, who died last week in what authorities described as a "political assassination," was the only individual mentioned by name during the show. The activist's inclusion struck many concertgoers as controversial, especially given his long-standing ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump and his role as co-founder of the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA.

Fans voiced their displeasure both in the stadium and later on social media. One user on X, who claimed to be at the show, admitted "I booed" and called it "insane" that Kirk was singled out. Another user said they "would walk out" if present, while others questioned why the band made the dedication at all.

Alongside Kirk's family, Martin also asked the crowd to think of loved ones "going through terrible stuff" and referenced "peaceful people in the Middle East and Ukraine and Russia and Azerbaijan and Sudan and Somalia," before a burst of fireworks closed the segment.

I'm listening to the first coldplay album and crying about how Charlie Kirk is dead — Critical Nothing (@GriftingHater) September 13, 2025

I'm glad to see Chris Martin of Coldplay have a moment for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/IbNDpXNZTP — Radically Reborn (@radicallyreborn) September 14, 2025

Charlie Kirk's death, which occurred at Utah Valley University while he was answering a question on gun violence, has ignited polarised debate across the US and beyond. The conservative commentator, a husband and father of two, was widely recognised for his political stances and outspoken support of Trump.

The Wembley controversy comes just weeks after Coldplay faced criticism for another on-stage moment. Back in August, Martin invited two Israeli fans on stage after spotting their "We Believe in Magic" sign. The pair, Avia and Tal, were met with boos from sections of the crowd upon revealing their nationality.

Martin attempted to ease the situation, telling the audience he would treat them as "equal humans on earth regardless of where you come from." The remark was denounced by Creative Community for Peace, which argued Israelis should not need to be reminded of their humanity.

This run of incidents has placed Coldplay under scrutiny during their current UK shows.

