Actress Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Cold Turkey 2 Years Ago

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti marked two years of not smoking with a powerful post on Instagram, in which she also shared her experience of how she kicked the habit. "Two years ago! The week following a dear friend's b'day... I quit. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven't touched since then. Was it difficult? Hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Can't stand in a room where people are smoking anymore." She cited a quote by John Green to say: "It is so hard to leave-until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world."

In her note, Sumana explained that the reason for her writing this note is to infuse a "dose of reality" into the world of social media. She also hopes to inspire people to quit smoking with her post: "Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this I can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non-existent on social media. So here's a small dose of reality."

Read Sumona Chakravarti's full post here:

Sumona Chakravarti's post comes days after photos of Priyanka Chopra smoking on her birthday vacation went crazy viral. Netizens reminded the actress that she's asthmatic and that she has featured in several anti-pollution campaigns. In the past, actress Mahira Khan was heavily criticised for photos in which she could be seen smoking with Ranbir Kapoor outside a New York eatery.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti is best known for her comic role in The Kapil Sharma Show - she features as the show host's onscreen wife. She has also starred in shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Jamai Raja. Sumona Chakravarti has also featured in Comedy Circus.

