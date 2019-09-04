Actress Nikesha Patel 'Gives Up' After Pawan Kalyan Fans Troll Her For Wrong Hashtag

Nikesha Patel wished Pawan Kalyan on birthday with this pic (courtesy Nikesha.Patel)

South actress Nikesha Patel resigned from social media after she was brutally trolled by fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for mistakenly adding a typo-filled hashtag in a tweet. Nikesha Patel, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the Telugu megastar, made amends soon after but the trolling continued, she said. Following which, she decided to sign out from social media for a while. Explaining she added the wrong hashtag by mistake as it was amongst the trending ones, Nikesha said: "And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm off social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," Nikesha Patel tweeted on Tuesday.

And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening. — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 3, 2019

She wrote this in another tweet: "Wish media and #pspk fans would calm down with the trolling. It was trending and without noticing a spelling mistake I pressed. Have no intentions on hurting #PawanKalyan I repeat #PAWANKALYAN! He has all, my love and respect."

wish media and #pspk fans would calm down with the https://t.co/5zZUntXyA8 was trending and without noticing a spelling mistake I pressed. have no intentions on hurting #pawankalyan I repeat #PAWANKALYAN !!! He has all my love and respect. — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 3, 2019

On Pawan Kalyan's birthday last Monday, Nikesha Patel mistakenly added a hashtag that spelt that actor's name as "Pawala Kalyan", which irked fans on Twitter. Nikesha, who posted a fresh birthday tweet for Pawan Kalyan, was trolled yet again for forgetting to delete the previous one. She issued an apology on Twitter, which was clearly dismissed by angry fans: "My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy Ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan". This is what her previous tweet said: "Happy birthday, Pawan Kalyan. #Pawanism #PawanKalyanBirthday #PawanKalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan. Hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Don't know how you all keep up with it."

My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk#pawankalyan — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 2, 2019

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan#Pawanism#PawankalyanBirthday#Pawankalyan#happybirthdaypowerstar#HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Dont know how you all keep up with it. pic.twitter.com/2c1e74mJRj — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) September 2, 2019

Nikesha Patel made her acting debut in South cinema with Telugu movie Puli in 2010, co-starring with Pawan Kalyan in her first film. Ahead of her career in films, Nikesha Patel featured in BBC TV shows such as Casualty, Doctor Who and Tracy Beaker.

Earlier in August, head of this year's National Awards jury Rahul Rawail was targeted by fans of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who felt he should have been awarded the Best Actor prize for his performance in Peranbu. Rahul Rawail, who wrote Facebook posts about receiving alleged hate mail, deleted them within a few hours. Mammootty had reportedly apologised on behalf of his resentful fans.

