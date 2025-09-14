Actress Karishma Sharma Recalls Her "Scary" Train Accident After Getting Discharged From Hospital: "It's Been Really Tough"

Actor Karishma Sharma was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday after sustaining multiple injuries in an accident on a local train. Taking to her Instagram Story, she penned a note thanking her fans and family for their support.

What's Happening

Karishma shared a photograph from the hospital and wrote, "Hey guys, I just wanted to share that I've finally been discharged from the hospital. The doctor told me that, thankfully, the injury isn't too deep, but I will still feel some pain for a while as I recover."

Talking about the experience, she added, "It's been a really tough and scary experience, but I feel so blessed to have all of your love, prayers, and support. Honestly, that's what gave me the strength to get through this. And not to forget my mom, who took the very next flight and gave me so much strength. Thank you so much for being there for me - it truly means the world."

Background

On September 11, Karishma shared the details of the accident on her Instagram Story. She recalled, "I just remember I was on the train, waiting and telling my friends and team to come, and the next thing I know, I'm at some railway station's medical spot, throwing up like six or seven times. I couldn't stand straight-they got me a wheelchair and took me to the car."

According to her account, she and a small group, including a friend, her hairdresser, and a photographer, were at Andheri station to board a local train to Churchgate when the incident occurred. The actress said she had boarded wearing a sari and, as the train gained speed and her friends could not catch it, she jumped off and fell on her back, hitting her head. Doctors reportedly performed an MRI and kept her under observation to ensure the head injury was not serious.

Karishma Sharma works across films, web series, and television. She is well-known for her work in Ragini MMS: Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Pavitra Rishta, Ek Villain Returns, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.