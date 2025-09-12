<i>Ragini MMS Returns</i> Actress Karishma Sharma Injured After Jumping Off Moving Mumbai Local: "My Head Is Swollen"

Actor Karishma Sharma, who featured in films like Ragini MMS Returns, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ujda Chaman, sustained injuries after she jumped from a moving train in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

On Thursday, Karishma narrated the details of the accident on her Instagram Stories.

"Yesterday, while heading for a shoot at Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a sari. As I boarded, the train started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off- and unfortunately fell on my back, hitting my head," Karishma wrote.

"I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised did a MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot," she added.

One of Karishma's friends, who was with her before the accidenet happened, shared a picture of the actor from the hospital.

"Can't believe this happened.. my friend fell from the train, and she doesn't remember anything. We found her on the floor and rushed her here. Doctors are still figuring things out-please keep her in your prayers. Get well soon babe," she added a caption along with the picture.

Apart from films and series, Karishma is also a regular in reality shows. She featured in Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.