Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Trolled For New Look. 'Ugly,' Says Internet

Television actress Karishma Sharma, who will now star in Ekta Kapoor's web series Ragini MMS Returns, was trolled incessantly for her new look in which she sports blue hair. Karishma shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, "I want to be the retard I couldn't be last year. I want to be super weird. I want to work hard and be a better person each day. I wish you guys the same crazy year ahead. Happy New Year my lovelies," adding heart emoticons. Soon, the feed was flooded with comments like, "Yuk," "It is Ghatia of the Ghatieast," "It's not looking good," and "Looking so ugly" while one user also highlighted Karishma's upcoming project: "Even if there was an award for Ghatia Serial of the year your serial wouldn't shortlist there." Karishma Sharma, 24, wore a white top apart from the blue hair, she accentuated her look with a golden watch and loops.
Highlights
- Karishma Sharma received vile comments on new photo
- "It's not looking good," and "Looking so ugly," read a comment
- Karishma Sharma will star in Ragini MMS Returns
Here's the picture which Karishma shared.
A couple of days ago, Karishma, who shared a few pictures from one of her photoshoots, was tagged 'shameless and cheap' and was accused of 'showing her body in public.' However, she did not bow down and posted another photo and wrote," Happiness is the secret to all beauty, There is no beauty without happiness."
Comments
She will next star in Ragini MMS Returns, the teaser of which was released by the makers yesterday.