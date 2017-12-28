Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Trolled For Latest Pics, Told 'Don't Expose So Much'

Actress Karishma Sharma, who will feature in Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS Returns was trolled incessantly for sharing three pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. In the comments thread some Instagram users seemed interested to learn about her New Year plans while the others slut-shamed her. Sadly, the latter section dominated the comments section. Most comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give Karishma suggestions like: "You've lost all respect from Indians by posting this picture" and " Eska career Thik se Suru Hone Phle khtm Ho rha Hai" while some users were curious about her upcoming series and said, " Kab aaege episodes, it's too late."
Highlights
- Karishma Sharma trolled for her latest photos
- The actress received vile comments on her pictures
- Karishma will soon feature in Ragini MMS Returns
Karishma is not the only actress, who has been trolled. Recently, Disha Patani and Fatima Sana Sheikh received vile comments for their pictures while actress Esha Gupta was trolled for her choice of wardrobe.
Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a poster of Ragini MMS Returns, in which Karishma's back could be seen. In no time, the picture went crazy viral on the Internet featured in headlines.
Karishma Sharma is popularly known for her role in TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also featured in TV shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love By Chance, Aahat and Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.
Karishma's upcoming web series is based on Ekta Kapoor's film Ragini MMS, which released in 2011 and featured Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao while its sequel released in 2014 and starred Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem.