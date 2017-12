Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Trolled For Latest Pics, Told 'Don't Expose So Much'

Highlights Karishma Sharma trolled for her latest photos The actress received vile comments on her pictures Karishma will soon feature in Ragini MMS Returns

Turn your magic on Photographed by @aishwarya_nayak_photography A post shared by Ragini (@karishmasharma22) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

Actress Karishma Sharma, who will feature in Ekta Kapoor'swas trolled incessantly for sharing three pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot. In the comments thread some Instagram users seemed interested to learn about her New Year plans while the others slut-shamed her. Sadly, the latter section dominated the comments section. Most comments are too vile to be reproduced here. Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give Karishma suggestions like: "You've lost all respect from Indians by posting this picture" and "" while some users were curious about her upcoming series and said, "Here are the pictures Karishma Sharma posted on Instagram:Karishma is not the only actress, who has been trolled. Recently, Disha Patani and Fatima Sana Sheikh received vile comments for their pictures while actress Esha Gupta was trolled for her choice of wardrobe. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a poster of Ragini MMS Returns , in which Karishma's back could be seen. In no time, the picture went crazy viral on the Internet featured in headlines.Karishma Sharma is popularly known for her role in TV shows likeand. She has also featured in TV shows likeandKarishma's upcoming web series is based on Ekta Kapoor's film, which released in 2011 and featured Kainaz Motivala and Rajkummar Rao while its sequel released in 2014 and starred Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem.