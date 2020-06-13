Actress Deepika Singh's Mom Tests COVID-19 Positive: 'Please Help Us'

Deepika Singh is best known for starring in Diya Aur Baati Hum (courtesy deepikasingh150)

Television actress Deepika Singh, best known for starring in the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, revealed in a video message on Friday that her mother has tested COVID-19 positive. "My mom has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive," she captioned a video message, in which she revealed that her parents are in Delhi while she's in Mumbai. Just like she wrote in the caption, Deepika said in her video message that the Delhi hospital where her mother got tested "didn't give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture." Deepika wrote: "I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief." She also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her post.

In her video message, Deepika Singh added that asking the Delhi government for help was her "last resort" after she tried to get in touch with several hospitals to get her mother admitted. Deepika added that her mother is 59 and is currently at home and that her parents live in a joint family, which puts others at risk. Her father is also a COVID-19 suspect, she added.

Watch Deepika Singh's Instagram video here. "Please help us," she made an appeal in the video.

In May 2014, Deepika Singh got married to Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of Diya Aur Baati Hum, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Soham in May 2017. Deepika Singh has also starred in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji and played the female lead in Kavach... Maha Shivratri.