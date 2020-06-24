Actress Ankita Bhargava On Miscarriage: 'Trolls Said I Deserved It'

Ankita Bhargava with her daughter Mehr. (Image courtesy: ankzbhargava)

Television actress Ankita Bhargava, who welcomed her daughter Mehr with actor Karan Patel in December last year, opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2018 in a lengthy Instagram post. Ankita wrote that after the miscarriage her "world turned upside down" but what "made things harder" was "getting trolled" and being told by some social media users that she and Karan Patel "deserved it." Ankita wrote, "It hurt me bad. Getting in and out of whatever you want to call it.. I had my bad and very bad days. Most days I kept it all inside and some days, I let it all out."

Ankita also wrote about how she and Karan dealt with the loss: "At first Karan and I didn't know how to cope with this pain because there is no method to. Our approach went against each other. I wanted him to be with me and face the pain together. He believed my pain will intensify seeing his pain. So, every time we were together, he would show me his normal side... Until one day, I had to tell him in words that I want us to hold each other and feel the pain together. And we did. That's where our healing began."

Ankita also said: "Having another baby just keeps you away from the past by keeping you busy but doesn't lessen the pain of your prior loss."

Ankita said that with this post she hoped to help women who, like her, 'will always miss their rainbow child.' She wrote, "There is a patch on our hearts with their name on it and mine reads 'Akia'."

Here's Ankita Bhargava's post:

Ankita Bhargava has featured in television shows like Kesar, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Dekha Ek Khwaab and Reporter while Karan Patel has headlined shows like Kasturi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.