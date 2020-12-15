Actor Karan Patel Shares Pics From Daughter Mehr's First Birthday Celebrations

Karan Patel posted this photo. (Image courtesy: karan9198)

Highlights "Our princess, our lifeline is now a 1-year-old," wrote Karan

"Love for me now has a totally different meaning," he wrote

"That's you my baby girl," he added

Actor Karan Patel, who is known for his performance in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, celebrated his daughter Mehr's first birthday recently, pictures from which he shared on social media on Tuesday. Karan and actress Ankita Bhargava welcomed little Mehr on December 14 last year. The couple have updated their respective Instagram profiles with adorable pictures from Mehr's birthday celebrations. "Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1-year-old. Thank you god for blessing us with Mehr and thank you Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that's you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr," Karan Patel captioned his post.

Ankita Bhargava, sharing a cute photo of baby Mehr, wrote: "Meri Chidiya, thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can, and more to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body loves you like crazy! Reach for the stars and make your own constellation my love! God bless you Inna Saara!"

See adorable photos from Mehr's birthday party here:

Days after Mehr's birth, Karan and Ankita posted the first photo of their baby girl on Christmas. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out the adorable father-daughter moment that the actor posted earlier this year:

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava got married in May 2015. On the work front, Karan Patel is best known for his performance in now-concluded TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He played the role of Raman Bhalla. Karan has also participated in adventure-based reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. Ankita, on the other hand, has been part of shows such as Sanjivani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Mrs. Tendulkar and Dekha Ek Khwaab to name a few.