Actor Yash And Radhika Pandit Name Their Son Yatharv, Share Glimpses Of Ceremony

South actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared a video from their son's naming ceremony in separate Instagram posts, revealing they have named their son Yatharv. Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their son in October last year but the naming ceremony was performed recently, as can be seen in the video. Yash and Radhika Pandit, who got married in 2016, are also parents to a daughter named Ayra, and the video shows that the name Yatharv is a rearrangement of sorts of the letters in Ayra's name. In the video, Yash and Radhika can be seen participating in a puja as part of Yatharv's naming ceremony. Meanwhile, Ayra can be seen keeping her grandparents busy at the ceremony.

Here, take a look at how much fun Yash and his family had at Yatharv's naming ceremony:

When Yatharv was born last year, Yash had made the baby announcement with an imaginary baby conversation between Ayra and her newborn brother: "What she's trying to say is that she's got a new baby brother today. Her happiness is doubled, yaar. Can't wait for these baby conversations. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Will share more news shortly," Yash had captioned his post.

Yash and Radhika's kids often take up space on their Instagram accounts and the posts are so adorable:

Yash is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed KGF-Chapter 1. He is now busy with the second part of the film, which went on floors in March last year and is scheduled to release on October 23 this year. Yash returns as the protagonist in the second part, only this time, he's pitched against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.