TV Actor Vibhu K Raghave Dies After Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Vibhu K Raghave, known for his role in "Nisha Aur Uske Cousins", has died. He died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital after battling stage 4 colon cancer. The actor was in his late 30s and documented his health journey on Instagram.

Actor Vibhu K Raghave, best known for playing the role of Saurav in the TV show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, has died after a three-year battle with a rare form of stage 4 colon cancer. He was in his late 30s, according to reports.

Vibhu, who was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, died on Monday night (June 2).

TV star and his friend Saumya Tandon confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Saumya wrote, “My beautiful friend Vibhu Raghave with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu you were beautiful. Inside and out. You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped.”

In her post, she further said, “We had plans, Vibhu. We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn't. And now all I'm left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I'll miss you forever. I really will.

“Life is so damn short. I'm going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart. To be the best version of myself, every single day. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter. And thank you — truly — to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance. I'm forever grateful to you all.”

In her post, Saumya also shared details of the late actor's funeral procession.

From the announcement of his cancer diagnosis, undergoing chemotherapy, regular health updates to sharing messages of gratitude to well wishers, Vibhu had chronicled his battle with the disease on Instagram.

In January, he shared a video blog on Instagram, informing his followers that the cancer had spread to his liver, spine, lungs, and other parts of the body.

Vibhu K Raghave shared his cancer diagnosis in February 2022.

In a video from the hospital, Vibhu said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it."

Vibhu K Raghave, also known for the TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year and a 2016 film titled Rhythm, is survived by his mother, brother, and sister.