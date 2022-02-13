'In A Day, Life Changed, Totally Upside Down': Actor Vibhu K Raghave On Being Diagnosed With Cancer

Vibhu K Raghave posted this. (Image courtesy: vibhuzinsta)

Actor Vibhu K Raghave is undergoing treatment for cancer at a Mumbai hospital. A few days ago, Vibh shared the news on his Instagram account that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Sharing a video from the hospital, Vibhu said "I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it."

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, members of the TV industry expressed their concern for Vibhu's health. Actor Karanvir Bohra commented: "Bhai ..come back the strongest man in the room." television actress Heli Daruwala wrote: "Vibhu..sending you lots of love. We all are here for you."

Vibhu K Raghave also shared a video earlier on his Instagram handle and wrote: "This part got truncated/deleted while uploading the video yesterday so putting it out here now, coz I wanted to share the whole thing with y'all."

Vibhu K Raghave featured tv serials such as Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the year (2012), and he is known for his role as Saurav in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (2014). He also featured in Rhythm and Pitchfork in 2016.