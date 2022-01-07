Actor Swara Bhasker Tests Positive For COVID-19. 'Hope This Passes Soon,' She Writes

Swara Bhasker shared this image. (courtesy: reallyswara)

Highlights "I'm taking all the necessary precautions," she wrote

"Double mask up and stay safe y'all," she added

"I and my family have been isolating," she wrote

Swara Bhasker has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared an update on her health in a statement on Thursday night and she revealed that she and her family have been isolated since January 5. She wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening... and I'm taking all the necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y'all."

Swara Bhasker wrote in her caption: "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone."

Read Swara Basker's post here:

Swara Bhasker stepped into the Hindi film industry with the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. However, her break out film was Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu. The actress is best-known for her performances in films such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, Sheer Qorma, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali Of Aara among others. She has also featured in several web-series including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari and Flesh.

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the 2020 Netflix web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She will next appear next in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which will be directed by Kamal Pandey.