Actor Kritika Kamra Is Back On X After Claiming Instagram 'Censored' Her Over CJP Protest Posts

Actor Kritika Kamra has returned to X after claiming Instagram 'censored' her truthful voice as she supported the CJP protest over the resignation of Chief Election Officer Gyanesh Kumar. She said she felt hopeful again as she could express her opinion on X.

"Back to this hellhole of a platform to amplify truthful voices because Instagram is censoring me and because I feel HOPE again. We, the people, are in this together. To everyone fighting the good fight for our rights and our Constitution, I salute you and I'm deeply grateful," she said in an X post.

She later shared, "All the self-proclaimed gyaanis and gyaanus trying to engagement farm with their cute little insults, sit down. I'm not new here."

Internet's Reaction

Kritika's post has invited a plethora of reactions on X.

A user wrote, "The need of the hour is to amplify voices on Instagram. Regardless of censorship, stay active, keep reposting, and make sure every voice speaking against injustice is heard. Don't let them silence us."

Another user wrote, "Rights and the Constitution seem to belong only to you people, not to the rest of us who genuinely support elected govt & want what's best for this country. We elected our leader with a majority. This is just a paid tweet from someone who doesn't understand the basic Constitution."

While a section of the Internet commended her stance, another section questioned her claim.

"If instagram was bad for you, X will be worst. People here tend to do research first and opinion later," wrote one.

Kritika has several projects at hand. The actor is set to headline 'claimed Dumbbell', an upcoming drama directed by debutant Pushaan Mukherjee, who has previously worked as a writer on 'Abhay', the Kunal Kemmu-starrer.

The film is expected to explore a different space for Kritika, although details of its storyline remain under wraps.

Shooting was reported to be scheduled to begin in June.Kritika is also set to reprise her role as Gulrukh in the second season of 'Matka King'. In the series, she plays a wealthy South Bombay woman whose association with Brij Bhatti, portrayed by Vijay Varma, draws her into the world of matka gambling.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the character, Kritika explained why she is drawn to women who are layered and difficult to categorise."I've always been drawn to women who have contradictions and don't fit neatly into a box. That's something I recognise in Gulrukh as well. She has vulnerability, ambition, intelligence, and strength. That complexity makes her so compelling to me," she said.