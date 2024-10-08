Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi Injured On Goodachari 2 Set In Hyderabad

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise

Read Time: 2 mins
Emraan Hashmi Injured On <i>Goodachari 2</i> Set In Hyderabad
Emraan Hashmi pictured on set
Mumbai:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi suffered an injury while shooting for an action scene in a Telugu movie in Hyderabad on Monday evening, his PR team said. The 45-year-old actor was shooting in Hyderabad for Goodachari 2, the sequel of a 2018 Telugu action spy thriller which also features South star Adivi Sesh. During a sequence of the film, the Tiger 3 actor sustained an injury - a major cut below his right jaw, said the PR team in Mumbai.

Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film is part of a spy franchise and will be released in multiple languages.

Hashmi made his acting debut with a leading role in Hindi film Footpath (2003), a crime thriller, and went on to feature in dozens of movies in his two-decade-long career so far.

The actor carved out a space for himself in Bollywood with critically or commercially successful films like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture and Jannat 2, among others. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Emraan Hashmi, Goodachari 2, Injured In Hyderabad
Emraan Hashmi Injured On <i>Goodachari 2</i> Set In Hyderabad
