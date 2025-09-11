Actor And Ex-Google Mayoori Kango Dines With BFF Gauri Pradhan In Mumbai. See Pic

Papa Kahte Hain actress Mayoori Kango, who is making waves in the corporate world, is back in India. She had a dinner date with popular tv actor Gauri Pradhan in Mumbai. They used to share a flat before Mayoori moved to the US.

What's Happening

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Gauri shared an adorable picture on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, the BFFs are seen enjoying a dinner date.

In the picture, Gauri slipped into an orange-coloured maxi dress, while, Mayoori wore a grey dress. They are seen flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Gauri captioned the picture, "Dinner with my forever person. Worth the wait." The actor posted a string of heart emojis with the caption.

When Mayoori Kango Left IIT Kanpur For Debut Film

After cracking IIT Kanpur, Mayoori listented to her heart and pursued Bollywood instead of the corporate world. She rose to fame with Papa Kehte Hain (1996) where she shared screen space with Jugal Hansraj. She also acted in the multi-starrer Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999).

Though Mayoori was chosen for the lead roles back in the day, she didn't grab big opportunities on the big screen to make her film career sustainable.

After her slow stint in films, Mayuri Kango made her television debut, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), where she played the role of Karisma Kapoor's daughter.

Mayoori Kango's Corporate Journey

After completing her MBA, Mayuri Kango began her corporate journey in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at the American digital agency 360i, as per her LinkedIn profile.

In 2009, she moved to Resolution Media, a New York-based advertising firm.

From 2010 to 2012, Kango served as an Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, a Boston-based experience agency.

In 2016, she took on the role of Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe.

After leaving Performics in March 2019, Mayuri joined Google. Last month, she joined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

Meanewhile, Gauri returned to TV with Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.