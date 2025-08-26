After Google, <i>Papa Kahte Hain</i> Actress Mayoori Kango Rejoins Publicis Groupe As CEO

Papa Kahte Hain actress Mayoori Kango, who left the corporate world to pursue her passion in films, rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for Publicis Global Delivery.

As part of her new role, the former actress and Google employee will be partner with the global team to shape services across various digital arms.

Kango will also serve as the CEO for the Paris based firm's India Delivery Center, as per her LinkedIn update.

Mayoori wrote in her LinkedIn update, "I'll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide."

Prior to her latest role in the company, Mayoori Kango had served as the Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the firm.

When Mayoori Kango Left IIT Kanpur For Debut Film

After cracking IIT Kanpur, Mayoori listented to her heart and pursued Bollywood instead of the corporate world. She rose to fame with Papa Kehte Hain (1996) where she shared screen space with Jugal Hansraj. She also acted in the multi-starrer Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999).

Though Mayoori was chosen for the lead roles back in the day, she didn't grab big opportunities on the big screen to make her film career sustainable.

After her slow stint in films, Mayuri Kango made her television debut, appearing in shows like Dollar Bahu (2001), Nargis, Thoda Gham Thodi Khushi, and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003), where she played the role of Karisma Kapoor's daughter.

Mayoori Kango's Corporate Journey

After completing her MBA, Mayuri Kango began her corporate journey in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at the American digital agency 360i, as per her LinkedIn profile.

In 2009, she moved to Resolution Media, a New York-based advertising firm.

From 2010 to 2012, Kango served as an Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, a Boston-based experience agency.

In 2016, she took on the role of Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe.

After leaving Performics in March 2019, Mayuri joined Google.