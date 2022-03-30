Actor Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Are Expecting Their, Wait For It, Seventh Child

A still from Alec's video. (courtesy: alecbaldwininsta)

Actor Alec Baldwin, 63, and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, a yoga instructor, are all set to welcome their seventh child together. The parents-to-be shared the big news on social media. Hilaria posted a video with Alec and their kids, which was re-posted by Alec. Sharing the post, Hilaria wrote: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: Another Baldwin into is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids-as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives."

She added in her post, "A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media...I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call "life." Our love to you and your loved ones."

Check out the post shared by Alec Baldwin here:

Alec Baldwin is also a father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he had with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. After their pregnancy announcement, Twitter users shared a couple of memes, one of which was inspired by Will Smith-Chris Rock's infamous Oscars slap incident.

Alec Baldwin featured in headlines after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was accidentally shot dead by him on the sets of their film Rust in New Mexico in October, last year.