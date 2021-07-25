Abs Forever 'Is A Myth': Actor Karan Wahi's Transformation During Lockdown Is As Real As It Gets

Karan Wahi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Television actor Karan Wahi, in his latest post on Instagram, shared his physical transformation journey during the coronavirus lockdown. The 35-year-old actor posted a set of three pictures of himself showing how his body changed physically during lockdown. He also wrote that abs don't stay forever and "it is a myth." Karan's honest confession on Instagram is as real as it gets. The first photo shows how Karan Wahi looked when the lockdown started - super fit with six pack abs. His second picture is from when he gained some weight during the lockdown. The third photo shows how the actor looks currently.

"How I started the lockdown. Where I reached in the lockdown. Where I am today," Karan Wahi described his three pictures and added: "#phew #mainwapasaaunga. Ps - for those who think abs humesha rehte hai, it's a myth."

On Karan Wahi's post, his friends from television industry dropped comments. Actor Salil Acharya wrote: "That's the first time I've seen you without abs" while actor Jay Soni's relatable comment read: "Same bhai." Actor Aman Gandotra wrote: "Yaha bhi yahi haal hai bhaiya" and actor-TV host Meiyang Chang commented: "Number 3 mera perpetual state hai."

Karan's previous posts on Instagram show how hard he is working to get back in shape.

Karan Wahi made his television debut with 2004's teen drama Remix. He went on to star in shows like Kasamh Se and Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari. Karan rose to popularity for his performance as Dr Siddhant Modi in youth show Dill Mill Gayye.

He has also worked in TV series like Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Teri Meri Love Stories. Karan Wahi has also hosted several dance and reality shows such as Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, India's Next Superstars and Dance India Dance 7.

He was also the first runner-up in reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India last year.