About Last Night: Shraddha Kapoor Drives Her New Lamborghini On Mumbai Coastal Road

Image instagrammed by Shraddha Kapoor. (courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor had a fun time driving her swanky beast, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, on the coastal roads of Mumbai recently. The actress shared a reel on her Instagram stories and the post can vocuh for that. In the video, Sharddha can be seen driving the car and vibing to the music played on the sound system. She was accompanied by a friend, who seemed to have a lot of fun as well. Sharing the reel, Shraddha wrote in the caption, "Late night drives ka pyaar aur badh gaya. Naya coastal road ne toh dil hi jeet liya (The new coastal road has won my heart. The love for late night drives has just increased)".

Shraddha Kapoor bought a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica last year. Her photos with the new car went viral on social media. It is worth ₹ 4.04 crore in India. ICYMI, here's a video of Shraddha driving her new car.

Shraddha Kapoor loves to interact with her fans with her engaging posts on Instagram. A couple of months ago, the actress dropped a fun-filled video that captured her foodie shenanigans. From relishing lip-smacking dishes to playing with her furry friends, Shraddha was seen clearly having a blast. The text, on the clip, read, "Agar aap logon ne is reel pe comment kiya toh kal se main bhi gym shuru kar doongi [If you guys comment on this reel, I will start going to the gym from tomorrow]." Take a look:

Prior to that, Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute post and asked fans if she should get married. The actress dropped a series of gorgeous pics of herself, dressed in a blush-pink Anarkali suit. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, "Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]" Take a look:

Apart from Stree 2, the actress has an upcoming project that will be based on time travel and mythology.