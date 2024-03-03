Shraddha Kapoor, 37 Today, Celebrates Her Birthday With The Paparazzi. See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with the paps

Shraddha Kapoor, 37 today, celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday. The birthday girl, who was pictured by the shutterbugs in the city, wearing a white top and blazers, cut a cake with the paparazzi and was also seen feasting on some delicious vada pav and jalebi. The actress looked radiant and smiled her brightest as she was clicked digging into some jalebi. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao.

Take a look at some pictures of the actress celebrating her birthday:

A few days back, the actress dropped a fun-filled video that captured her foodie shenanigans. From relishing lip-smacking dishes to playing with her furry friends, Shraddha was seen clearly having a blast. The text, on the clip, read, “Agar aap logon ne is reel pe comment kiya toh kal se main bhi gym shuru kar doongi [If you guys comment on this reel, I will start going to the gym from tomorrow].” Fans wasted no time and made a bee-line to the comment box. A user joked, “Sab apne post pe Shraddha ka comment chahate the aab shraddha ne sabko khud ke post pe comment karawane ke kaam pe laga diya. [Everyone wants Shraddha Kapoor to comment on their post. The actress assigned this duty to all].”

Before this, Shraddha Kapoor shared a cute post and asked fans if she should get married. The actress dropped a series of gorgeous pics of herself, dressed in a blush-pink Anarkali suit. Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun??? [I am looking good. Shall I get married?]”

Apart from Stree, the actress has an upcoming project that will be based on time travel and mythology.