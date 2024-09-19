Abhishek Bachchan Buys Luxury Apartment In Juhu Two Months After Purchasing Six Flats In Borivali: Report

Abhishek Bachchan has bought a new apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to a report in the Bombay Times, the sea-facing apartment is close to the Bachchan family home – Jalsa. The transaction's financial details have not been made public yet. The report added that the Bachchan family already owns five houses in the neighbourhood and several flats in other new developments. Just a few months ago, it was reported that Abhishek Bachchan purchased six apartments in the Oberoi Sky City project in Mumbai's Borivali locality. As of now, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan live with Abhishek's parents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in Jalsa, Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in R. Balki's Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. Next, he will be playing a single father in Be Happy, directed by Remo D'Souza. The first poster of the film released in March, featuring Abhishek and Innayat Verma as a father-daughter duo. The caption of the post read, "Unfold the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfil his daughter's dreams and find true happiness."



Produced by Lizelle Remo D'souza, Be Happy will release on Prime Video.



Abhishek Bachchan also has Shoojit Sircar's untitled film in the pipeline. The details of the film were shared by Prime Video in an Instagram post. "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey about a father and daughter who rediscover and embrace their precious bond while they navigate through life's surprises. Shoojit Sarcar's next available post-theatrical release, " read the caption of the post. The film features Abhishek Bachchan alongside Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo and Jayant Kriplani.

Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film KD.

