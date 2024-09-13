Abhishek Bachchan's New Look Is Trending And How. See Pic

Abhishek Bachchan's new haircut is worth all the hype. The credit, as always, goes to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. On Friday, Aalim shared a picture on Instagram, featuring Abhishek's latest look. In the photo, the Ghoomer star can be seen sporting a back-brushed hairstyle with the sides subtly trimmed down. The full-grown beard offered a sleek and sharp finish to his facial features. Aalim Hakim did not waste any time thinking of a caption and simply wrote Abhishek Bachchan's full name in all caps. He tagged the actor in the post and added a slew of emojis. Abhishek's industry colleagues reacted to the snap. Rohit Bose Roy commented, “Wowwwww! This is the best he's ever looked.” TV show host and actor Maniesh Paul dropped two fire emojis. Take a look:

Previously, Aalim Hakim worked his magic on Vicky Kaushal's hair and nailed the task. He posted a couple of pictures of the actor on his Instagram timeline. The first snap captured Vicky in an intense look, sporting a short hairdo and full beard. He wore a black T-shirt and matching sunglasses. In the second slide, Aalim Hakim shared the frame with the Sam Bahadur star. The side note read, “Vicky Kaushal... Bole Toh Ekdum CHAAVA. For our Sauve and Macho Vicky Kaushal. Really enjoyed doing different hairstyles for Vicky on his long hair but Vicky is so versatile he always loves to have different looks and approaches for anything new that he does. Here we gave him a Sharp, short with a lot of texture haircut. The best part about Vicky Kaushal's face is that he can pull off any hairstyle with ease."

Before that, Aalim Hakim styled Ranbir Kapoor's hair. In a set of pictures that he dropped on Instagram, Ranbir looked handsome with a suave haircut. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and wore uber-cool glasses. Read all about it here:

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, the actor was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher.