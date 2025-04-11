Abhijeet Takes A Sly Dig At Shah Rukh Khan (Again) Over Credit Row: "<i>Humaara Koi</i> Relationship <i>Nahi Hai</i>"

New day, new occasion but singer Abhijeet has same age-old complaint - he's not given the due credit for singing Shah Rukh Khan's songs in the films. In a recent conversation with ANI, Abhijeet shared he has no personal connection with the superstar and credit for all their songs goes to him.

When asked about his current relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhijeet said, "Koi relationship hi nahi hai. I have met him a few times, but just for hello or hi greetings. Haven't sat and talked to him properly like I am doing with you right now."

The host compared Abhijeet and Shah Rukh Khan's songs to the iconic pairing of Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Disapproving the analogy, Abhijeet said, "Mine and Shah Rukh's case is different. After listening to our voices, it feels like we are twins. I realise it now that all these songs aren't mine, Shah Rukh has sung them, written them, music has been done by him, the film is his, and even the cinematographer is Shah Rukh. Everything is Shah Rukh. Toh main kya karoon? Log mujhe bolte hain, 'Aapka vo Shah Rukh ka gaana'. Then I realised that it isn't my song," (What am I supposed to do? People say that song you sang for SRK...)."

Over the years, Abhijeet has brought up the issue of not being given the due credit for his songs in Shah Rukh Khan's films.



In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet addressed the matter, saying, "This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There's no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature, We both know what we're going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him."

In 2004 when Main Hoon Na released, Abhijeet got offended for the "first time". The singer expressed, "Spotboys, assistant hair stylist, assistant dress maker - they credited everybody in the casting except the singers." He had earlier said that the day he stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor's stardom saw a downward trend.

After Om Shanti Om (2007), Shah Rukh Khan and Abhijeet didn't collaborate for any song.