Aashka Goradia's 'Mid-Week Strengthening' Routine Includes Pole Dance

Aashka in a still from the video. (courtesy aashkagoradia)

Highlights Aashka posted a video on Instagram

Her husband Brent Goble dropped heart emojis

Aashka is also a yogini

Aashka Goradia's staple fitness routine includes a pole dancing session. The TV actress, who resorts to pole dancing as a means of fitness, shared a new video from the session and she can be seen doing it with utmost ease. Aashka Goradia captioned the post: "Mid week strengthening." She added the hashtags #oceana, #reels #trendingsongs, #trends and #wings to her post. The comments section was filled up with remarks from her fiends and fans. Surabhi Prabhu commented: "I love the confidence... the way you jumped and started your form is improving every single day." Aashka's husband Brent Goble dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

Aashka, who is also a yogini, often posts videos from her fitness sessions. She focuses on working on core strength.

Earlier this year, Aashka announced on her Instagram story that she had contracted the virus. She wrote: "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, Brent Goble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle, we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, safe, and not in contact with anyone."

Aashka Goradia, a popular name in the Indian television industry, is best-known for starring in TV shows like Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer,Naagin, Daayan and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap among others. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 6.