Juhi Parmar Deletes Instagram Post After Aashka Goradia 'Pointed Out The Lyrics'

Juhi Parmar shared this photo (courtesy juhiparmar)

Highlights "Thank all of you for believing in something I genuinely did," wrote Juhi

"I'm human too," she added

"Now, each and every song needed to be checked," she wrote

TV star Juhi Parmar revealed in an Instagram post that she has deleted a recent Instagram Reel, which she had shared without mindfully going through the lyrics of the song the video was set to. Juhi Parmar issued a clarification of sorts in an Instagram post, revealing that she realized the unsavoury nature of the lyrics of the song by Busta Rhymes only after her friend Aashka Goradia "pointed it out". In the comments section of Juhi Parmar's post, Aashka clarified that it's actually her husband Brent Goble, who found the lyrics to be problematic. Meanwhile, here's what Juhi Parmar wrote after deleting her post: "...First of all, thank all of you for believing in something I genuinely did. And like I mentioned, I'm human too and I've made similar mistakes. But it's only when my friend Aashu pointed out the lyrics did I realise that now each and every song needed to be checked."

In her post, Juhi added that she will also be deleting previous videos of her, which may have been posted with songs with suggestive lyrics: "But there are songs I have used without realizing their lyrics. And as I deleted those I want to say that they were mistakes made unconsciously and I truly am someone who believes in owning up to one's mistake rather than just being someone who preaches. I'm as human as you are but I know my radar is up and I check every song before I use it, I urge you to do the same!"

Juhi Parmar, whose now-deleted video also featured her daughter, added a note about "responsible parenting" in her caption:

Juhi Parmar is best known for playing the titular role in the show Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She has also starred in shows such as Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, F.I.R. and Devi. Juhi Parmar has also featured in films such as Ek Tha Tiger and Padduram.