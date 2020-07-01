Aamir Khan's Mother Tests Negative For COVID-19. 'Most Relieved,' He Tweets

Aamir Khan with his mother in pic from Eid (courtesy aamir.khan_azerbaijan )

A day after actor Aamir Khan revealed that members of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, he shared a health update about his mother Zeenat Hussain, whose COVID-19 test was pending. Aamir wrote in his tweet on Wednesday that his mother tested negative for COVID-19 and thanked his well wishers for sending positive vibes and messages of concern. "Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes. Love. A," read Aamir's tweet. On Tuesday afternoon, Aamir had written that at he was taking his mother to get the coronavirus test done at the time of posting the tweet. He had added that rest of his family members, including himself, tested negative.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020

Aamir's tweet on Tuesday said the staff members who tested positive were immediately quarantined at a medical facility, following which his apartment complex was sanitised by the BMC: "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and the BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society."

"Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," Aamir added in his post. He had also thanked the medical team at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital for their support.

Aamir Khan lives with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad. Aamir Khan also has daughter Ira and son Zunaid with his former wife Reena Dutta. Last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha.