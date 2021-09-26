Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Pushed To Valentine's Day, Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release On Christmas

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha (courtesy aamirkhanproductions )

On Sunday, Aamir Khan Productions announced that his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been rescheduled - the film's release has been pushed from Christmas this year to Valentine's Day of 2022. The makers said the decision was taken after the film's production was delayed several times because of the pandemic. The announcement arrived a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement that all cinema halls in the state will be allowed to open after October 22. "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from October 22. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine's Day 2022," read the statement from Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, the Christmas opening at the cinemas will be filled by Ranveer Singh's '83 - just minutes after the Laal Singh Chaddha announcement, Ranveer Singh revealed the sports drama is all set to hit screens on Christmas this year. "It's time. '83 in cinemas this Christmas. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam." '83 was earlier supposed to release in June this year, ahead of which, the film was rescheduled several times. When theatres were shut during the pandemic induced lockdown, several big Bollywood movies released on OTT platforms but '83 turned out to be one of the first Bollywood films, whose makers officially announced that they will release it in theatres post-lockdown.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh portrays the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in '83, which is based on the story of India's historic World Cup win in 1983. '83 will see Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone making a cameo as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is much awaited because it will be his first release after the box office debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan. Aamir Khan co-stars with Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in Laal Singh Chaddha - the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on Christmas 2020.