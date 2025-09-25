Aamir Khan's Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Snaps At Paparazzi: "Leave Me Alone, Going For A Walk"

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt was captured on camera, snapping at the Mumbai shutterbugs for intruding into her private space. Gauri was going for a walk and asked the paparazzi not to follow her.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Gauri Spratt is seen being closely followed by the shutterbugs.

Dressed in her casual best, Gauri claps back at the paparazzi, "Arrey, leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk."

After she scolds the paparazzi, they took a step back. Gauri left the place quickly.

The video drew diverse reactions online.

A comment read, "You should have thought about this... before dating a celebrity with two divorces."

Another comment read, "Why paps going behind her she's not any actor only Amir's gf so what big deal."

When Aamir Introduced Gauri To Media

Aamir Khan introduced Gauri to the media in his pre-birthday meet and greet on March 13.

At her meet with the media, Gauri opened up about what she was looking for in a partner and why she chose Aamir: "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said. Aamir cheekily responded, "And after all that, you found me?"

Aamir has known Gauri for 25 years though they were not in touch. Only two years ago, they re-connected and fell in love. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," Aamir shared.

Gauri, who doesn't have a strong connection with the industry, hasn't watched most of Aamir's films.

Aamir explained, "She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too."

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, from the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. As per the profile, she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. She has a six-year-old child, as per reports.

Gauri Spratt also made notable public appearances alongside Aamir Khan at his film Sitaare Zameen Par screening and the Macau International Comedy Festival in China this year.