Aamir Khan's Dangal Co-Star Fatima Sana Shaikh Dug Out This Old Pic Of Him

Superstar Aamir Khan turned 53 on Wednesday. On his birthday, co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a really old picture (taken two decades ago) of Aamir and her brother Shaanib. "Look what I found! Such an old picture of my brother Shaanib and AK! Happy birthday. #FanPicture," Fatima captioned the post. The picture was taken in March 1997. (The date is mentioned on the photo). Aamir, who joined Instagram on his birthday eve, hasn't yet liked the picture. But, actress Sanya Malhotra commented and wrote, "Hahahaha aww," with a heart emoticon. Aamir, Fatima and Sanya starred together in 2016's blockbuster film Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Fatima is now doing Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir while Sanya has a film with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Take a look at the picture Fatima posted.
She also posted another set of pictures with Aamir to wish him. "Happy walla birthday tauji," she wrote.
Aamir Khan took a day off to celebrate his birthday in Mumbai with wife Kiran Rao. He cut his birthday cake in front of the media and paparazzi, who had gathered to meet the 53-year-old actor at his Mumbai home. Kiran too joined him.
Before leaving for Mumbai, he tweeted a video in which he thanked his fans for the birthday wishes and said he will celebrate the day with his family.
March 14, 2018
Aamir was in Jodhpur, where the work-in-progress film Thugs Of Hindostan, is currently being shot. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan (who is recuperating from neck and back pain) and Katrina Kaif, Aamir's Dhoom 3 co-star. Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who earlier made Dhoom 3 with Aamir and Katrina.
Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release.